Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 16 -17





▪️Russian forces continue to strike military facilities on Ukrainian territory.





In Odessa, the territory of a yacht club, where there AFU base was located, was hit.





▪️Russian forces also struck the Martynivka military airfield in Voznesensk.





The facility was hit, resulting in a secondary detonation of ammunition stored in equipment hangars.





▪️In the Svatove section of the front, Russian troops are conducting an offensive in the direction of Makiivka.





Despite the redeployment of reserves, the AFU are not able to seize the initiative in this direction.





▪️In the Orikhiv section of the front, the AFU launched an attack near Verbove after an artillery preparation.





Most of the attempts were repulsed and the position occupied by the enemy was destroyed by Russian artillery.





▪️The AFU launched a strike with U.S. guided bombs and ballistic missiles against a military airfield in Berdyansk.





As a result of the attack, an ammunition depot was hit and several helicopters were damaged.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU is increasing the intensity of landings on islands and the left bank of the Dnipro River.





On Alyoshkinsky Island, Russian artillery stopped several enemy groups attempting to advance in the direction of Alyoshky.





▪️To the east, Ukrainian units are trying to expand their bridgehead on the left bank, advancing in small groups to Poima and Pischanivka.





By the night of October 18, fighting is taking place in the vicinity of the aforementioned localities: Russian troops are doing everything necessary to stop the threat.