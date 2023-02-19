DAMAR’S SILENCE IS DEAFENING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 17, 2023
In the first interview since his serious cardiac event, NFL player, Damar Hamlin, had a very shocking answer when asked what actually caused his heart to stop beating. If it is vaccine related, should he be speaking out, considering the COVID-19 shot has officially made it onto the CDC’s routine childhood schedule?
POSTED: February 17, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xml0-damars-silence-is-deafening.html