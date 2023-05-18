People injured by the vaccine having incredible results with hydrogen peroxide, says Bryan Ardis, DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“For anyone who has been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine…” “We are
seeing phenomenal [results
over 6-8 weeks]… using food-grade [35%]
hydrogen peroxide,
EDTA,
N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC),
and nattokinase.”
Bryan Ardis, DC says in this lecture published on 6 May 2023 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtJppy8ngw6R/
The book "The One Minute Cure" about using hydrogen peroxide can be downloaded from Archive.org here: https://archive.org/details/TheOneMinuteCure_201806/mode/2up
Here are several websites selling 35% food-grade hydrogen peroxide:
https://bulkperoxide.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide-1-gallon/
https://www.intothegardenofeden.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.sproutmaster.com/collections/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.betterlife.com/product/h2-o2-hydrogen-peroxide-35-percent--food-grade-liquid/52640
https://www.blubonic.com/product-page/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://breenlabs.com/products/35-hydrogen-peroxide-food-grade-1-gallon-4-pack
I have no connection with any of these websites.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News