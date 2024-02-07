NWO: WEF’s Yuval Harari asks “why do we need so many humans for”?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval
Noah Harari, senior advisor to Klaus Schwab, is one sick individual.
He is suggesting that, following the takeover of the human race by
computers, “why do we need so many humans for”?
He’s one demented little fraud.