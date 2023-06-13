Where are Trotsky and GB now? MVI_1970

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GB is now an outdoor cat, joining Trotsky; both were indoor cats, but
became problematic and dangerous to my grandsons. I let GB in as often as I can
when I am babysitting, to lavish affection upon him, and to imprint upon him
the need to stay close to home.