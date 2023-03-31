What Has the #SaveSoil Movement Achieved in the Last Year?

One year ago, on March 21, 2022, Sadhguru embarked on an arduous 100-day, 30,000 kilometer journey as a lone motorcyclist to activate citizen support and global government policy action to revitalize soil. Over the past year, several nations have made significant progress in improving soil health through policies and on-ground action. The Conscious Planet – Save Soil is a global movement envisioned by Sadhguru which seeks to bring about a concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction. Action now to #SaveSoil.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

