TikTok appointed an IDF soldier to censor critical content to Zionist Jews and Israel, In return, Trump will lift the ban.



US government under guide of ADL got TikTok to hire ex-IDF instructor Erica Mindel to combat “anti-semitism” on TikTok.



She’ll be making up to $300k base salary to censor speech on the platform.

MIGA ZOG USA! Did you really think it was about the Chinese, no, the youth was seeing unfiltered what the Jews were up to in Gaza?

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/