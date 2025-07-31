© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TikTok appointed an IDF soldier to censor critical content to Zionist Jews and Israel, In return, Trump will lift the ban.
US government under guide of ADL got TikTok to hire ex-IDF instructor Erica Mindel to combat “anti-semitism” on TikTok.
She’ll be making up to $300k base salary to censor speech on the platform.
MIGA ZOG USA! Did you really think it was about the Chinese, no, the youth was seeing unfiltered what the Jews were up to in Gaza?
Source @Real World News
