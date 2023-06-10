© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2j7wkb3468
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Roughly $1.3 billion in grants from U.S. federal agencies went to Russia and China, $4.2 million from U.S. taxpayers went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and 100 million American money went to CCP-controlled company funds. The United States must stop the CCP’s financial penetration of the United States.
美国联邦政府机构提供的赠款中约有 13 亿美元去了俄罗斯和中共，美国纳税人的420 万美元被给到了武汉病毒研究所；一亿美国人的钱在中共企业的基金里。美国必须阻止中共对美国的金融渗透。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#NFSCSpeaks #winntucsonradioshow
@mosenglish @moschinese