Americans Aren’t Buying Electric Vehicles, Despite Big Government’s Push

While the Biden administration works toward a complete ban of internal combustion engines, people just aren’t buying electric vehicles. Today we look at the poor sales numbers of EVs and the sputtering argument that EVs are good for the environment.

In other stories, the Biden administration is spending piles of money on giant CO2 air vacuums, and the Maui fires have ignited the usual climate-change claptrap.

In the second half of the show, constitutional expert Joe Wolverton talks about why amending the Constitution to force the feds to stop spending our money doesn’t make sense, and Christian Gomez interviews fellow John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski, who makes the case for supporting local law enforcement while abolishing federal law enforcement.