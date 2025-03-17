Heart of Darkness (unreleased, Saturn)

Heart of Darkness (ハート オブ ダークネス) is an action-adventure developed by French company Amazing Studio. It was planned to be released in 1996, later 1997 for the Saturn, and Sega even made it a timed exclusive for the Saturn, but the development dragged on for so long that the Saturn version was dropped as the platform was no longer deemed viable. The game would not be finished until 1998. It was ultimately released for PC and Playstation. Apart from the Saturn, version for the 3DO, the Panasonic M2 and the Amiga CD32 were also in development, but got cancelled as well. Versions for the Atari Jaguar CD and - in 2001 - for the Game Boy advance, were also annoced, but never released. This video shows a playable demo of the game.

The story is about a boy called Andy. While is witnessing a total eclipse together with his dog Whiskey in the park, a portal to another dimension is opened, and a dark creature kidnaps Whiskey. Andy runs home, where he has conveniently a working DIY spaceship in his tree house, and follows the creature to his homeworld in his ship. Unfortunately, Andy crashlands upon arrival and now has to find his way around on foot to find Whiskey and a way home.

The game is an action-adventure with some platform elements, similar to the original Prince of Persia, Another World and Flashback. The action is displayed from a side-view. There is no scrolling, the game switches between screens. Andy has plenty of movements. He can climb, jump, crouch, duck and fire his gun (when he has one) in all directions.