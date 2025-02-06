Pro-Palestine activist professor Norman Finkelstein had a pager put in his pocket by an individual from Betar USA, a pro-Israel group

Pro-Palestine activist professor Norman Finkelstein has a pager put in his pocket by an individual from Betar USA, a pro-Israel group

A de facto death threat that is a physical reference to Israel’s pager state terrorism attack in Lebanon which killed and injured civilians including children, as stated here on The Islander earlier today, those pagers president Trump got as a gift from Netanyahu are a thinly veiled threat, and this corroborates that assertion

More about Betar USA, from Jan 26th:

An American-Zionist group is reportedly compiling the names of foreign students on visas to hand to the new administration of US President Donald Trump for deportation over holding pro-Palestine demonstrations across university campuses.



The World Betar Movement initiated a campaign to identify the foreign students in the United States who have participated in anti-Israel activities on college campuses, The New York Post said.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/25/741565/World-Betar-Movement-foreign-students-deportation-Palestine-demonstrations-

