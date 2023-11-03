⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (28 Oct - 3 Nov 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 October - 3 November 2023)

▫️ In the period from 14 to 20 Oct 2023 the RU Armed Forces carried out 15 group strikes by high-precision weapons & UAVs against the AFU's depots for missile & artill weapons, storage sites for weapons & milit hardware, as well as temp deployment areas of UKR servicemen, nationalists & foreign mercenaries.

As a result of the strikes, hangars for the prep of UKR aviation equip for departure, places of production of UAVs & unmanned boats, groups of foreign instructors & mercs were eliminated.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions with professional actions, and also repelled 24 enemy counterattacks.

Aviation & artill launched attacks at the 25th airborne, 14th & 115th mechd, as well as 95th air assault brig of the AFs of UKR close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Timkovka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka (LPR).

The enemy losses were more than 755 servicemen, 7 tanks, 8 armoured fight vehics, 17 motor vehics, 16 field artill guns & 2 MLRS vehics.

Moreover, 2 field ammo depots of the AFs of UKR were neutralised.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs repelled 20 attacks launched by the assault groups of AFU 24th, 63rd, & 67th mechd brigs of the AF of UKR close to Vodyanoye, Leninskoye, & Yampolovka (DPR).

The enemy's losses during this period have amounted to more than 920 servicemen, 3 tanks, 14 armoured fight vehicles, 19 motor vehics & 5 guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direct, the Yug Group of Forces repelled six attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU 28th, 67th, and 93rd mechanised brigades near Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses have amounted to more than 1,340 servicemen, 7 tanks, 22 armoured fighting vehics, 22 motor vehics, 19 field artill guns & 4 MLRS vehic.

Also, 2 depots storing ammo & military hardware have been destroyed.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, RU units repelled 4 attacks by assault units of the 72nd Mechd & 118th Territorial Defence brigs close to Vodyanoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR).

During this period, enemy losses amounted to more than 1,110 servicemen, 7 tanks, 11 armoured fight vehics, 28 motor vehics, 9 field artill guns, as well as 1 MLRS combat vehic.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the RU troops conducted an active defence, during which they repelled 8 attacks of the 33rd Mechanised & 71st Jaeger Brig of the AFs of UKR close to Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy's losses in this direction for the week amounted to more than 760 troops, 4 tanks, 26 armoured fight vehics, 27 motor vehics, 14 field artillery guns, as well as 1 MLRS combat vehic.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery fire assaults and pre-emptive actions of RU troops, enemy attempts to land and gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnepr River were thwarted.

In addition, the units of the 35th, 37th Marine Brigs of the AF of UKR were defeated in the areas of Tyaginka & Ivanovka (Kherson reg).

As a result of the combat actions, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 550 troops killed and wounded, 11 field artillery guns, 40 motor vehics & 35 different watercraft.

▫️ Fighter jets of the RU Aerospace Forces & air defence systems have destroyed 10 aircraft of the UKR Air Force & 1 helicopter during the week, including: 5 MiG-29, 3 Su-27, 1 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, 1 L-39 combat training aircraft, as well as an Mi-8 helicopter.

In addition, 4 ATACMS OPl-tactical missiles, 3 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 3 HARM anti-radiation missiles, 51 HIMARS MLRS projectiles & 274 UAVs were intercepted.

▫️ During the week, 28 UKR servicemen have voluntarily surrendered to RU troops.

Only on 1 Nov 2023, 15 UKR servicemen who refused to obey the orders of their command & die in a 'mincemeat attack' voluntarily surrendered to one of the units of the Vostok GOFs.

? In total, 525 airplanes & 254 helicopters, 8,586 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 AD missile systs, 13,135 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,177 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,967 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,923 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.



