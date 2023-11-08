Organic Raw Cashew Milk

Things you need:

Instructions:

Soak raw cashews for at least 4 hours and drain. (I prefer to soak them overnight)

Combine soaked cashews, filtered water and salt in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth (for about 1 minute).

Strain milk through the nut-milk bag. Gently squeeze the bag until all liquid goes through.

Add in maple syrup and mix well.

And you're done! Store and refrigerate the cashew milk in a covered container. It will last 3 to 4 days. Shake before consuming.