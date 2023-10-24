🚨 BREAKING 📰 ISRAELI HOSTAGE EXPOSES DISTURBING ACCOUNT 🚨 MARIO NAWFAL

Source: https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1716337785789927642?t=h36xsLY-CKNcP6DwMOSL6Q&s=19





🚨BREAKING: ISRAELI HOSTAGE EXPOSES DISTURBING ACCOUNT





In a shocking revelation, Israeli hostage Yasmin Porat has raised disconcerting questions about the tragic events of October 7.





The Testimony:





In an exclusive interview, Porat disclosed that Israeli forces eliminated everyone, including hostages, amid heavy crossfire and tank shelling.





Censorship Concerns and Unfiltered Truth:





Porat's account mysteriously vanished from the "Haboker Hazeh" program, sparking questions of potential censorship. The full interview has also been completely censored off of all social media platforms and off of Kan's website. However, her unfiltered testimony has already resonated widely on social media.





In her interviews, Porat reveals a shocking twist: Palestinian fighters treated the hostages humanely, offering them hope of a safe passage to Gaza, despite the chaos. The compassionate act stands in stark contrast to the chaos that unfolded.





The captive group's relief was brutally disrupted as Israeli forces arrived, unleashing a storm of gunfire that wounded fighters and hostages alike.





She said this about the Israeli forces to Israeli radio:





"They eliminated everyone, including the hostages."





Amid this revelation, questions arise about what truly transpired on October 7, shedding new light on a day marked by profound sorrow for both Israelis and Palestinians.





The harrowing testimony of Yasmin Porat challenges the narrative, emphasizing the importance of a thorough, impartial investigation into the events of that fateful day.





Mario Nawfal's Sources: Vox, Mondoweiss, Middle East Monitor, LN, & The Cradle