Palestinians Saw Several Iranian Missiles From the Sky of Tarquinia Town of Hebron Region, Which Destroyed the Targets of the Israel Army in the Area.

This area further north than the 2 airbases in the Negev already covered, so further evidence of Iranian missiles getting through on target...

Possibly a different angle of a previously reported attack, not sure, we are unlikely to get Israeli confirmation....



Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/