BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You Have a "Wildfire" Where the Houses Turn to Cinders, But the Trees Don't Burn Up, Is it Really a Forest Fire?
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • 11 months ago

Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has studied wildfires in California, Texas and Canada and also looked at the evidence of the Lahaina "wildfire". He has seen the same phenomena in these fires in multiple locations in recent years, actually even going back to 911.

In this presentation Robert shows photographs of his discoveries most taken by him, some taken by others. The same phenomena are expressed consistently. Trees, wooden structures, fence posts etc. don't burn but the houses do. Car glass melts (2500 degrees F and aluminum rims melt, but the trees? Nope! Watch this brief presentation and see what he has found.

Subscribe to this channel for updates. 

Keywords
government conspiracygovernment deceptiongovernment liescalifornia wildfirelahainapolitics and current eventslahaina firetexas fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy