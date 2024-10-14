“END OF ISRAEL” - Scott Ritter, with Jackson Hinkle - Episode 04, Legitimate Targets

“END OF ISRAEL” - Scott Ritter Interview - Episode 04

Jackson Hinkle interviews Former UN Weapons Inspector & Marine Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter about Israel’s regional war in the Middle East, Iran’s nuclear program & his fight against the FBI’s neo-McCarthyite witch-hunt.

A possible third assassination attempt on Trump has been thwarted in the United States, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports.

Before the rally in California, police arrested 49-year-old Wam Miller from Las Vegas. He was driving to the event in a black SUV. He had an unregistered shotgun, a loaded pistol, and a magazine with ammunition.

At the checkpoint, Miller presented fake VIP passes and press documents, which is why he was searched.

Pictured: Trump during a campaign rally in California.

UPDATE: Miller was released on 5K $ bail.

The FBI does not consider the incident in California, when a man with a loaded firearm intended to get to a rally, to be an attempted assassination attempt on Trump.

This is stated by the New York Post, citing sources. There has been no official comment from the FBI yet.

Earlier, the Riverside County Sheriff said that such an attempt was probably thwarted. The police detained a man with fake passes, an unregistered shotgun, a pistol and a magazine with cartridges.

American media reports that Vam Miller, who was detained near the venue where Trump spoke, has been released on $5,000 bail. He is charged with possession of a loaded firearm. Miller has a master's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and previously ran for the Nevada State Assembly.



