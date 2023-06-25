NBC POLL: A full 68% of voters think Biden has lost it...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NBC POLL: Biden's approval rating "sits at just 43%."
"A full 68% of voters — including 43% of Democrats, which is twice what it was in 2020 — say they are concerned that Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president."
Citizen Free Press
@CitizenFreePres
7 out of 10 Americans think Biden has lost it:
"68% of voters say they are concerned that Biden does not have the necessary mental and physical health to be president."
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1672976306211000321?s=20