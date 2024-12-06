Parasites: The Cancer Within - Parasite Movie

The Greatest Parasite Movie of All-Time. Explore the relationship between parasites, cancer and many other illnesses...



Herbal Remedies - The Maintenance Program

Hear from Dr. Ardis about his protocol and his consistent approach to cleansing parasites through herbs. When dietary changes alone do not help with parasitic infections- discover other contributing factors. Learn about the steps you can take to detox your body from parasites.



Prescription Protocols

Dr. Lodi has developed extensive protocols he has used to treat patients with highly developed parasitic infection. Hear his story and his findings through research regarding prescription protocols to fight parasites and cancer. Dr. Lee Merritt also offers her experience and research as she dives deep into the origins of the problem and what she has done to fight parasites.



Micro-parasites and Disease

We've been ignoring the issues of Micro-Parasites and many of the illnesses that plague us, including cancer. There has been groundbreaking research done that shows that cancer is intracellular parasites. Dr. Lee Merritt breaks down her incredible findings through research and in her own practice about just how deep the issue of micro-parasites and disease goes.



The Joe Tippens Cancer Protocol *Exclusive Interview*

Joe Tippens was initially diagnosed with small cell lung cancer, which later spread to his neck, right lung, stomach, liver, bladder, pancreas, and tailbone. Joe was given a grim prognosis of only three months to live. In 2017, Joe decided to try fenbendazole, which is used to deworm dogs. 7 years later, Joe Tippens is doing great and granted us an exclusive interview. Listen to his incredible story and the protocol he developed, which has saved thousands of lives throughout the world. If you or a loved one has cancer, do not miss this!



Parasites and Autism

Parasitic infections in children and adults can lead to numerous neurological issues, including Autism. Learn for experts whom have worked with children, adults and their own kids to change lives forever.



Chlorine Dioxide - The Miracle and The Government Crackdown

Groundbreaking interview with Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, whom discusses approaches to detect and then treat parasitic infection with Chlorine Dioxide.

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker is a biophysical researcher of German origin who has spent most of his life in Spain and now lives for many years in Switzerland. His main areas of research include the therapeutic application of frequencies, where he has worked in recent years partly for the University of Bern (Inselspital). Since 2007, however, he has devoted considerable effort to delving into the intricate electromolecular mechanisms underlying the efficacy of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) as a medical intervention, specifically with regard to his own successful treatment of arthritis. Subsequently, he has been diligently pursuing further progress in this field.



Dr. Lee Merritt

Dr. Lee Merritt, a lifelong medical professional, graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in 1980. She completed an Orthopaedic Residency, served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, and later specialized in Spinal Surgery. A past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, she has been a strong advocate for private, patient-centered medicine. She has opposed Obamacare and continues to challenge what she calls the "Medical Death Cult."



Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby, a medical professional with over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, hosts "The Dr. Jane Ruby Show™" on Rumble. She worked in DC, including at the Office of Presidential Correspondence during the Trump Administration, and has appeared on various media platforms. She authored the book "A Sea of New Media" and is widely published in health economics.



Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, PhD

German biophysical researcher specializing in therapeutic frequencies and renowned for his groundbreaking work on chlorine dioxide (ClO2). With publications like "CDS, Health is Possible" and "Health Forbidden - Incurable Was Yesterday," he's earned acclaim. Recognized with an Honorary Doctorate. As a COMUSAV founding member, he effectively implemented CDS in Latin America.









