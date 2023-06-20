The Value of Perfection

Years ago when I worked in television, I was a freelancer and I would work on a project and then look for another project and then work on that one and move from project to project, and we always had to fit our projects into set deadlines, so the pressure was on. I did a lot of editing television and cable programs and infomercials, and we could have spent hours, days even, in the editing studio, making our programmes perfect, but that would have been unaffordable for our clients as team and studio were paid by the hour, and it would have delayed the project and possibly caused us to miss our broadcast slot. To meet our deadlines, at some point we had to decide the program was good enough to put out as it was. The same has happened with books that have been published, courses that have been created, paintings, sculptures, music, and even plays. In fact, I suspect it was the same with everything that anyone ever created. There’s a challenging process to go through here - when do you know whether something is good enough to be finished or not? That’s what we explore in today’s episode - how to know when perfection is valuable, when perfection is a hindrance, and how to decide where you are with whatever you are working on?

