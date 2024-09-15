Get it Right MAGA! Time for Public & Private Repentance

MAGA has a MEGA Repentance Problem.

There are two routes to have power and influence. One is selling out your soul to evil, lying, cheating, and controlling others—aka Communism, socialism, and crony capitalism.

If you don't want to dance with demons, you have to take the harder route, which requires.

Two steps.

1. Identifying the evil in the world and being able to specifically call balls and strikes. In culture and politics.

2. And this one is the most difficult-

Constantly bring yourself into a place of perfection and repentance in Christ.

It's not enough just to call out what your enemy is doing. In order to be effective, you must be holy. Otherwise, all of your efforts will be half baked at best.

It doesn't matter if what you've said or done is nowhere near as bad as the people you're up against. You can't go to God with sin in your heart and say, "Yeah but they're doing something worse." This is why during the Revolutionary War our founding fathers held days of prayer And fasting.

They appealed to heaven for the rightness of their cause.

Certainly they asked God to take down the enemy but when things were going badly they corporately and privately checked their own hearts first to see if there was any sin in there.

They asked God if there was anything in their lives that was holding back His hand of deliverance. If MAGA wants God to bring Justice to the things done against them they have to first make things right in their own lives publicly and privately.

