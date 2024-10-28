Agenda 2030, what is it REALLY about (in French)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN agenda 2030 lists 17 objectives, which you could believe will transform the Earth into a new garden of Eden. The reality behind that will turn out to be slightly different, since the true purpose is to enslave humanity: masks, vaccines, GMO, smart cities (that is to say ghettos). We shall be stripped of our fundamental rights. Let us RESIST!
L'agenda 2030 de l'ONU comporte 17 objectifs. En apparence, le paradis ! La réalité sera très différente ... Masques, vaccins, OGM, crédit social, cités de 15 minutes, privation des droits fondamentaux ... L'esclavage de l'humanité ...RESISTONS !