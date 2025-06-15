© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Kings Protest 2025: Massive Nationwide Marches Demand Democracy & Justice
Description
Watch the powerful “No Kings” protests sweeping across the United States in 2025, as millions rally in cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas. Citizens unite to oppose authoritarianism, defend immigrant rights, and call for an end to unchecked presidential power. Get live updates, highlights, and in-depth coverage of this historic movement. Join the conversation and stand for democracy with News Plus Globe.
Hashtags
#NoKings #NoKingsProtest #DefendDemocracy #ImmigrantRights #AntiTrump #USProtests #PeacefulProtest #NewsPlusGlobe #CivilRights #50501Movement