No Kings Protest 2025: Massive Nationwide Marches Demand Democracy & Justice
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
90 views • 3 months ago

No Kings Protest 2025: Massive Nationwide Marches Demand Democracy & Justice

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Watch the powerful “No Kings” protests sweeping across the United States in 2025, as millions rally in cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas. Citizens unite to oppose authoritarianism, defend immigrant rights, and call for an end to unchecked presidential power. Get live updates, highlights, and in-depth coverage of this historic movement. Join the conversation and stand for democracy with News Plus Globe.

#NoKings #NoKingsProtest #DefendDemocracy #ImmigrantRights #AntiTrump #USProtests #PeacefulProtest #NewsPlusGlobe #CivilRights #50501Movement

breaking newsanti-trump protestssocial justicecivil rightsgrassroots activismimmigrant rightspeaceful protestprotest marchnationwide protestpolitical protestnews plus globeno kings movementno kings protestno kings 2025democracy protestphiladelphia protestlos angeles protesthouston protestdallas protesttrump opposition50501 movementus protests 2025protest coverage
