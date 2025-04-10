© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nine brutally murdered residents of Makhnovka in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region were found in their homes.
Six were shot dead, and one victim was executed with a shot to the head. Investigators discovered the bodies of these civilians.
Ukrainian forces also shelled buildings with artillery.
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.