❗️Exactly 2 years ago Simeon @AussieCossack Boikov arrested for this interaction with Ukrainian protestors in Sydney.
NSW Police initally granted him bail, but confiscated his Australian passport to prevent him from flying to Russia.
⚡️The next morning on the 14.12.2022 Police issued an arrest warrant for breaching parole on a previous sentence for breaching a suppression order.
However, the Aussie Cossack was able to escape to the Russian Consulate in Sydney where he has remained under diplomatic asylum for the last 2 years.
👀Is this self defence or assault? Guilty or not guilty?
#FreeAussieCossack