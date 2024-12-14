❗️Exactly 2 years ago Simeon @AussieCossack Boikov arrested for this interaction with Ukrainian protestors in Sydney.

NSW Police initally granted him bail, but confiscated his Australian passport to prevent him from flying to Russia.

⚡️The next morning on the 14.12.2022 Police issued an arrest warrant for breaching parole on a previous sentence for breaching a suppression order.

However, the Aussie Cossack was able to escape to the Russian Consulate in Sydney where he has remained under diplomatic asylum for the last 2 years.

👀Is this self defence or assault? Guilty or not guilty?

#FreeAussieCossack