TV star hospitalized by VAXX poison injections

Brandi Glanville

@BrandiGlanville

"No escaping ⁦@BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem"

https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1708541584093094253

###

Brandi Glanville

@BrandiGlanville

"Happy 2022 to everyone I had my booster shot on Wednesday and it’s pretty much kicking my ass don’t think I’m making it til midnight but God bless 💗💗💗"

9:33 PM · Dec 31, 2021

https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1477150939156926469

###

Brandi Glanville

@BrandiGlanville

"We might have to give the Covid vaccine to all the dumb fuck that don’t believe it’s real first so they stop getting the rest of us sick"

1:25 PM · Dec 4, 2020

https://twitterDOTcom/BrandiGlanville/status/1334972202496577536

###

VAXXED REALITY-TV STAR BRANDI GLANVILLE COLLAPSED IN HER HOME...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aD8X3EdkD5VW/

Mirrored - bootcamp

