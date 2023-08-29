Redacted News on Europe's new Digital Services Act (DSA) which Came Into Force This Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: Sarcasm directly ahead...
Redacted News discusses the EU's 'Digital Services Act' (DSA) which came into force this week. What could possibly go wrong? I mean it's not like a bunch of unelected bureaucrats will have the authority to censor and define what is 'misinformation', right?
Orwell's 1984 warned of exactly this type of authoritarian overreach.