Russian Forces Launch Offensive In New Direction

On the night of December 8, the Russian military launched another massive attack on Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country. According to the Ukrainian military, 7 Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers launched 19 X-101 and X-555 missiles.

Heavy explosions thundered in the capital of Ukraine. At least 5 Russian missiles struck the city of Kharkiv, and another hit a target in the region. An industrial enterprise that served the needs of the military came under attack in the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian strikes were also reported in the Mykolaiv region.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to advance in various directions at the front. In recent days, they managed to achieve new gains in the Bakhmut area. The Russians have straightened the entire front line west of Khromovo. They are surrounding Bogdanovka and approached its northern and eastern outskirts. The town is located in a lowland, so encirclement from several directions gives Russian troops a significant advantage and increases Ukrainian losses.

The Russians are finishing the mop up operation on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, in the gardens. They also recently gained a foothold on one of the dominant heights west of Kleshcheyevka and began strikes on the supply routes of the Ukrainian grouping, preparing to expand their zone of control.

The Russians begin their offensive towards the large Ukrainian stronghold in Seversk. They are launching attacks along the entire front line in this direction. Russian troops have already entered Veseloye and are attacking Spornoe to the southeast of the city, while approaching the stronghold from the west.

The Russians are not stop their assault in Avdeevka. According to recent reports from the front, they entered the territory of the coke and chemical plant from the north. The Ukrainian military are hiding in the fortified underground facilities, while their last supply road came under Russian fire control. Ukrainian units are losing a large amount of equipment in attempts to transfer reinforcements from Orlovka.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces attempt not to lose their stronghold in Krynki on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, but they have significantly reduced their operations due to heavy Russian artillery fire.

Mirrored - South Front