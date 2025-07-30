RT News - July 30 2025 2PM GMT

July 30, 2025

Donald Trump slaps a 25% tariff on India set to go into effect on Friday citing New Dehli's close ties with Moscow. Russia is unfazed as Donald Trump threatens more sanctions - if the Ukraine conflict isn’t resolved within the next nine days. The World Health Organizaton sounds the alarm over the worsening famine in Gaza saying the reality is much worse than meets the eye. Surgeons in Russia's Far East perform a critical operation - during the world's most powerful earthquake in a decade. They speak about their efforts.





