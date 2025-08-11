Faith That Heals: Recognizing the Time of God’s Visitation

In Luke 7:1–2, we meet a Roman centurion whose servant was sick and near death. But instead of fear, the centurion responded with faith. He knew Jesus had authority — authority over sickness, over distance, over the impossible.

He didn’t even need Jesus to come to his house. He simply said, “Just say the word, and my servant will be healed.” And because of that faith, the servant was healed instantly. 🙌

Yet in that same region, many missed the moment of God’s visitation because they didn’t recognize who Jesus truly was. The centurion saw Him clearly — not just as a teacher, but as the One with heaven’s full authority.

💡 Takeaway: Faith isn’t about how close we feel to God — it’s about knowing who He is and trusting His authority. And it’s about being ready when He moves, so we don’t miss the time of His visitation.

