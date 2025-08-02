POVERTY IS NOW A CRIME, THE SOON COMING ZION BOOT CAMPS OF THE END

as many already know Donald Trump is made homelessness illegal and a crime period he wants to blame a lot of it on drug use. videos much deeper than that. I've never done drugs but I do realize it is a problem that has to be fixed. but this is not the real reason for it. America is turned into a Hitler dream fantasy. but what's going to happen very soon is the move of Zion is going to began and within the dwelling places commonly called places of safety, will be the final training for the 144,000 overcomers in these last days. It is what I like to call the biblical boot camp of the last days

You can email me for questions or comments [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU