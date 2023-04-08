© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dqfznc3cf
【Wayne Dupree & Nicole】Part 5
4/5/2023 #WayneDupreeShow #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
美国如果想再次伟大，需要停止资助中国共产党
Nicole: If America wants to be great again, it needs to stop funding the Chinese Communist Party
@WayneDupreeShow