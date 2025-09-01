President Putin at the SCO:

The Ukraine crisis did not begin with a Russian attack, it began with a Western-backed coup in 2014. The political leadership that opposed NATO membership was eliminated. Since then, the West has tried to pull Ukraine into NATO, directly threatening Russia’s security.

Putin praised China, India, and others for pushing peace efforts and said his recent summit with the U.S. in Alaska showed a shared desire to resolve the war diplomatically.





We hope these talks open the road to peace in Ukraine.





Other key points:

🔹Dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new security system in Eurasia to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

🔹The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in resolving international issues.

🔹National currencies are increasingly used in mutual trade settlements among SCO countries.

🔹The pace of cooperation development within the SCO is impressive.