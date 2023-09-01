© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Raspberry Vitamin C Gummies
- 4 tbs gelatin
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1 tsp CHIEF ORIGINALS Non-GMO Vitamin C Powder
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Raspberries
- 2 tbs HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+
1. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.
2. Use a candy mold and evenly spoon in your mixture.
3. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes until set.
4. Pop out the gummies and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5 days.