BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vast majority of sudden infant deaths happen in first week after ‘vaccination’ | Dr. Paul Thomas
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
199 views • 12 months ago

Dr. Paul Thomas shares that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) hardly ever occurred before the COVID jabs, especially with young healthy people. The mass injection campaign with the COVID caused a sudden, dramatic increase in SADS.

We have strong signals what causes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). In one study, 97% of the sudden deaths among infants occurred in the first 10 days after they got their last childhood jab.

Six other studies show that the vast majority of sudden infant deaths happen in the first week post-jab. This is not new information.

Additional clues are that the countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality. The US has the most vaccines for infants and also has the highest infant mortality among developed nations.

The cure is also worse than the disease: There are more deaths from the jab than from the disease.

It’s also abundantly clear that vaccines are a cause of neurodevelopmental concerns, learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, allergies, auto-immune, eczema. The more jabs you got, the higher your chance of getting these diseases.

The whole idea of vaccination is to prevent disease and death, but studies show that in practice the exact opposite occurs.

REFERENCES

https://www.paulthomasmd.com/

SOURCE

Segment from:

https://rumble.com/v4pvs4k

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesidsdr paul thomascot deaths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy