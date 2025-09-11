Charlie Kirk ~ Victim of Trans Violence ~ RIP American Family Hero #CharlieKirk

PRAY FOR CHARLIE KIRK NOW, VICTIM OF LEFTIST SHOOTER.





Rest In Peace Charlie Kirk! You will never be forgotten and you will be missed around the World!





For the Family,

HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO

President, Public Advocate of the U.S.





"PUBLIC ADVOCATE is the only organization to attempt to post and distribute a list of serial killers and mass murderers identifying as transgender. Thank you Western Journal and Townhall for helping with this massive censorship by social media and major media by publishing this disturbing trend, " says Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate.





Click the link below to see our ever growing list!

https://www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=13328









Music:

God Be With You Till We Meet Again by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/dtv/

Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/





DISCLAIMER: Public Advocate is a non-profit 501(c)(4) that fights for the Family and against the radical agenda of the Homosexual Lobby. As such, we do not endorse or oppose any candidate for office. Contributions or gifts to Public Advocate of the U.S. are not tax-deductible. Public Advocate receives no government funds. You may reach us at Public Advocate, P.O. Box 1360, Merrifield, VA 22116; (703) 845-1808; https://www.publicadvocateusa.org





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction.





FAIR USE NOTICE. Public Advocate's videos might contain copyrighted material, the use of which may not always be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In such cases, the material is displayed for commentary and educational purposes. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.