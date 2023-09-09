BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Invisible Empire of America - The Act Of 1871
The TinyURL Guy
The TinyURL Guy
84 views • 09/09/2023

[Dec 31, 2012] [TheKimrob]The text of the bill:

https://www.nikolasschiller.com/blog/index.php/archives/2009/01/30/2215/

Since the Act of 1871 which established the District of Columbia, we have been living under the UNITED STATES CORPORATION which is owned by certain international bankers and aristocracy of Europe and Britain.


In 1871 the Congress changed the name of the original Constitution by changing ONE WORD — and that was very significant as you will read.


Some people do not understand that ONE WORD or TWO WORDS difference in any “legal” document DO make the critical difference. But, Congress has known, and does know, this.


1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.


With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see, Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).


The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests (international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the coffers and neck of America.


License

Public Domain

Keywords
newspoliticsgovernmenthistorical events
