In a shocking escalation, Israel has detonated entire neighborhoods in the southern Lebanese village of Mais el-Jabal, displacing countless families and reducing homes to rubble. This deliberate destruction of civilian areas may constitute a war crime under international law.
Source @Hoopoe platform
