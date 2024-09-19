During a reconnaissance mission in the Kursk region, Russian servicemen from the Sever unit of the Northern Group of Forces, grinding the Armed Forces of Ukraine with their notoriously dangerous attack UAV, eliminated fortifications, personnel, and NATO vehicles that they were transporting towards the Russian border. In just a few days, the drones of Sever Group have completed their task, at the peril and great cost to Kiev, which continues to decline in the region after the successful counter-operation of the Russian troops. Today, on the video of September 19, 2024, Sever Group detected a US Stryker armored personnel carrier, driven by Ukrainian soldiers near the settlement of Obody on the territory of Ukraine itself. After analyzing the reconnaissance, Stryker, which decided to leave for Kursk, was completely destroyed by a direct hit of Orion drone.

On December 18, a group of Ukrainian soldiers took up positions and camouflaged themselves in a row of trees, trying to attack the Russians. Unbeknownst to them, on the contrary, the Sever Group attack UAV plunged there, and eliminated them with several hits. The drone appeared to be dropping mini-bombs, repeating this over and over again, to make sure that the enemy positions were completely eliminated. In addition, another unrecoverable NATO infantry fighting vehicle, whose name was not mentioned in the report, was targeted by the drone during reconnaissance by Sever Group soldiers in the border zone. A special drone, known as FPV, destroyed the vehicle with a precision strike. The Ukrainian crew did not appear to have gotten out of their vehicle after the fire caused by the encounter with the Russian drone.

Video from the previous day, September 17, showed that the Sever Group reconnaissance drone operators observed an interesting scene. They detected Ukrainian armored fighting vehicle moving towards the temporary deployment area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area. The detected vehicle was immediately destroyed by a 'bird' attack, FPV drone. Shrapnel from the ammunition smoked other vehicle that were parked nearby. The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 19, about the repelling of Ukrainian invasion on the Kursk region of Russia that the Sever Group carried out offensive actions, causing heavy damage and losses to Ukrainian brigades.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/