MY RETURN TO TWITTER!

RETURN TO X/TWITTER LIVESTREAM 16 June 2025





Follow me on X! https://x.com/stefanmolyneux





In this episode, I discuss my return to public discourse after a hiatus, reflecting on de-platforming and changing societal attitudes. Inspired by my daughter, I delve into my book "Peaceful Parenting," focusing on nurturing compassionate children and the importance of modeling behavior. We explore the evolution of political discourse, its impact on gender dynamics, and address listener questions on practical parenting in a tech-saturated world. I emphasize the need for engaging conversations in a polarized society, inviting listeners to join this critical dialogue.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025