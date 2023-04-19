BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOMBSHELL: 9/11 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits - The Dive - 041923
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 04/19/2023

Thanks to 'The Gray Zone'. Here's the April 18, 2023 article that this video is talking about.

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/04/18/9-11-hijackers-cia-recruits/

Here is the court filing, PDF if to research further.

https://www.floridabulldog.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Canestraro-Declaration-dated-20-July-2021.pdf

I'm sharing this video from 'The Dive with Jackson Hinkle' on YouTube. Partial Description  from there is here:

Support the show with a contribution: Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support

Patreon:https: //www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkle

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/jacksonhin...

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheDiveWithJac...

Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkleR

Odysee:odysee.com/@thedivewithjackson:0

Keywords
russia911ukraineseptember 11russianukrainianjackson hinklesmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy