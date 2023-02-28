© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Airborne reconnaissance mobile group destroys AFU stronghold
🪖 Having received the task, the airborne reconnaissance team quickly assembled and moved into the reconnaissance area in Tiger armoured vehicles.
🔎 In the assigned area, the group dismounted and began reconnaissance of the line of contact using unmanned aerial vehicles to locate an AFU platoon stronghold.
🛞 An airborne reconnaissance mobile group was deployed to the front line on AM-1 all-terrain vehicles to reveal the enemy firing positions.
🎯 The paratroopers engaged with AFU forward units and fired the Fagot anti-tank guided missile at a militant hideout and conducted heavy fire with the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launcher.
💥 The paratroopers revealed all the firepower at the AFU stronghold. An armoured group of three BMD-2K-AU vehicles, reinforced by a T-72B3 tank, was sent to neutralise the enemy.