Airborne reconnaissance mobile group destroys AFU stronghold

🪖 Having received the task, the airborne reconnaissance team quickly assembled and moved into the reconnaissance area in Tiger armoured vehicles.

🔎 In the assigned area, the group dismounted and began reconnaissance of the line of contact using unmanned aerial vehicles to locate an AFU platoon stronghold.

🛞 An airborne reconnaissance mobile group was deployed to the front line on AM-1 all-terrain vehicles to reveal the enemy firing positions.

🎯 The paratroopers engaged with AFU forward units and fired the Fagot anti-tank guided missile at a militant hideout and conducted heavy fire with the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launcher.

💥 The paratroopers revealed all the firepower at the AFU stronghold. An armoured group of three BMD-2K-AU vehicles, reinforced by a T-72B3 tank, was sent to neutralise the enemy.