Ben Bergquam | We are witnessing National Suicide by the Congress Cartel

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Back in El Paso, TX / Sunland Park NM. If you didn’t think it could get worse than last time, it did! Wait until you see all of the footage I’ve gathered over the last 24 hours, it will shock you!
#BidenDidThis, #MayorkasDidThis #VeronicaEscobarDidThis along with the rest of the cartel congressman in Washington DC. They must be held accountable - this national suicide must end. #MtCristoRey
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
