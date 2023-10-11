Israel’s Fate, Catholic Prophecy, And The Start Of World War 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a live discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.
