GMOs. Not just unhealthy, but Wrong by Every Metric

with Michelle Perro MD, CEO, GMOscience.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

In 2016, the Biotech industry got Congress to pass a national Genetically-Modified Organism (GMO) labeling law that obfuscated the goal of most Americans – to avoid “Frankenfoods.” Worse, in addition threats we now face – such as gene editing, which Nature described as “chromosomal mayhem” – Biotech once again has convinced the government to allow these foods to be consumed without oversight.

Aggravating the situation, the price of entering the CRISPR gene-editing game has fallen so low that many amateurs are joining professionals in releasing GMO organisms into the Earth’s ecosystems. These organisms have unpredictable impacts and may even irreversibly harm the environment… and food chain.

Worst of all are the implications from genetically engineered microbes. Consider what could go wrong with the microbe engineering being done on algae – which produce most of the Earth’s oxygen – along with fungi and critical soil organisms which draw down carbon. And who knows how these will interact with our own human microbiome. We must stop this mutation potential, or risk collapsed ecosystems and even extinction.

So, what’s the good news?

The good news is that Dr. Perro educates parents with unbiased scientific inquiry, providing solutions-based guidance regarding organic, regenerative food for our well-being. With industry bribing politicians and bureaucrats to let them hide their franken-ingredients behind innocuous phrases like “bio-engineered” or “natural flavor”, parental education and mitigation become more important than ever.