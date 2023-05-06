© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
May 6, 2023
A massive fire broke out at a Shell chemical plant in the Houston area, sending a towering column of black smoke into the sky. At least eight workers have been reportedly hospitalized.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2matgg-huge-inferno-engulfs-chemical-plant-in-texas.html