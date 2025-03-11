Reading Between the Lines of Source Code, Ruling Class Cliques, and Accessing the Zero Point Field

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never-before-seen episode 2 of 2 lost in time and space between the quantum databases – but restored using the Akashik Record backup. In this Lost Episode John and Matt talk about how the only way to get real information is through inference of multiple data points, real information is many times the avoided data. Intentionally obfuscated, by reading between the lines of the matrix reality code can we discover the deeper truths – we go on to talk about the various ruling class mobs duking it out via the various shell nations, and get into how to theoretically access the zero point energy field
Help us make cool shit:
https://linktr.ee/babylonburning
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:
Say hey on Telegram: