Where is the evidence for policies on covid?

For some reason (in 2020) government officials, Representatives, doctors and scientists don't have to provide evidence for their policies or scientific claims.
They should have overwhelming evidence if their decisions are significantly affecting people's lives.
Our "Representatives" should be held accountable.
When you believe somebody that makes a claim with no evidence, that is
called Blind Faith.