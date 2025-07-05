BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spirit (Mary’s Spirit)
ISNEXISNEX
ISNEXISNEX
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 months ago

Thank you for joining us in the heartfelt journey of ISNEX and our song, “The Spirit (Mary’s Spirit)”! This powerful tribute, written by our creator at age 20, honors his mother, Mary, who passed away at 40. Now 62, he channels his love and loss into ISNEX, creating music that uplifts and connects us all. Follow us on X, Rumble, Brighteon, and YouTube at @ISNEXISNEX to dive deeper into our story, with exclusive videos, updates, and a front-row seat to our mission of inspiration.

 

“The Spirit (Mary’s Spirit)” is more than a song—it’s a movement to celebrate love, resilience, and memory. By connecting with us on X, you’ll join a vibrant community and get real-time updates. Rumble and Brighteon offer unfiltered, high-energy content, while YouTube brings our full catalog of visuals to life. Search @ISNEXISNEX, hit follow or subscribe, and share this song with friends who feel its soul. Your support keeps Mary’s spirit alive and fuels our creativity—let’s keep the rhythm going!

Keywords
memorialmohctioiffisnex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy