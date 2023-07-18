BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth behind Alien Gray Videos & What's Coming – Interview with Sean David Morton
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
170 views • 07/18/2023

Michael Salla


July 17, 2023


Sean David Morton, Ph.D., was among the original group of researchers investigating the origins and truth behind several videos that first appeared in the early 1990s showing Gray-looking aliens that were filmed, interrogated or autopsied. In his second Exopolitics Today interview, Morton shares his first-hand knowledge of the Gray alien videos and comments on their relevance today as the US Congress for the first time begins to seriously investigate historical evidence.


Morton’s pioneering research into Area 51, S-4, Bob Lazar, Billy Meier, TR-3B and other major UFO cases involved intensive field research and interviews dating back to the 1980s, which give him a unique historical perspective on the evolution of the UFO and ET contact fields. Morton explains how he revealed his startling discoveries into a fiction based on fact book series called Sands of Time.


Sean David Morton’s website is: https://www.strangeuniverseradio.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1--fRQqgplY

Keywords
aliensinvestigationufoustruthcongressunited statesetextraterrestrialsarea 51filmedexopoliticsmichael sallasean david mortonwhats cominginterrogatedalien gray1990s videosautopsiedhistorical evidence
